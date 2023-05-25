Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.66

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.66 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 40310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.04.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

About Slate Grocery REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

