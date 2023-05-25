Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

