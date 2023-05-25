SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Daniel S. Loeb Purchases 728 Shares

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) Director Daniel S. Loeb bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,282.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,564.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SiriusPoint stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Ursa Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 40.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,734,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 495,797 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 21.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,692,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,094 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.