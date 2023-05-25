SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Daniel S. Loeb Purchases 728 Shares

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) Director Daniel S. Loeb bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,282.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,564.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SiriusPoint Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SiriusPoint stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.