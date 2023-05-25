Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 431.8% in May

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a growth of 431.8% from the April 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
