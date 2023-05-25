Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rises By 300.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 62,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.33.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

