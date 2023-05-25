Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rises By 300.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yara International ASA Price Performance
Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 62,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.96.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.