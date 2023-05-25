Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declines By 84.2%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $63.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

