Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 1,408.9%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,408.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SVFD stock remained flat at $0.74 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,595. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 1,434.19%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Save Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.

