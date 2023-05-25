Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 1,408.9%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 1,408.9% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Save Foods Price Performance
SVFD stock remained flat at $0.74 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,595. Save Foods has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 1,434.19%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Save Foods
Save Foods, Inc operates as an agri-food tech company. It specializes in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides. The firm’s geographical segments include United States, Mexico, Israel and Turkey. Its products include SpuDefender and FreshProtect.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Save Foods (SVFD)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.