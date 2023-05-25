Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Declines By 79.6%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 1.6 %

NVFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 46,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Featured Stories

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in design, marketing, and manufacture of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

