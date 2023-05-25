Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Declines By 79.6%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 1.6 %
NVFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 46,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile
