Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rises By 1,163.7%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 1,163.7% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 21,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,091. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Research Institute (NRILY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.