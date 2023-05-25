Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Rises By 1,163.7%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a growth of 1,163.7% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 21,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,091. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.