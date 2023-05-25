Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Drops By 65.8%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$38.20 on Thursday. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$27.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.13.
Mersen Company Profile
