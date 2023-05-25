Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Drops By 56.8%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of FCHRF stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.