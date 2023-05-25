Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 18,700.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 18,700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

