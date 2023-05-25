Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 1,180.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 1,180.7% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IFV opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $20.21.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.