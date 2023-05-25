Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 1,180.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 1,180.7% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFV opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

