Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expands By 8,678.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, an increase of 8,678.6% from the April 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $1,039.60.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $184,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630,438 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,299 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

