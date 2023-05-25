Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declines By 58.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 273,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,496,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

