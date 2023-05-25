Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Expands By 311.0%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 311.0% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 7,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,608. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

