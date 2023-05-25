Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 300.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.91. 15,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.