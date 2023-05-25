Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 60.1%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the April 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.