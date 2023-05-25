Short Interest in ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Increases By 399.1%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 399.1% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.6 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

ECRTF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 8,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. ATEX Resources has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.