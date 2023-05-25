Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Declines By 99.0%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Bio Medica Price Performance
Shares of ABMC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
