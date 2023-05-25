Short Interest in American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Declines By 99.0%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica Price Performance

Shares of ABMC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

