Short Interest in AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Declines By 81.4%

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,939,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIAD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 4,450,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. AiAdvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

