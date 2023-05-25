SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Buys $53,584.56 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) insider Donald Emmi acquired 141,012 shares of SHF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $53,584.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,924.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of SHF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,230. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $30.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SHF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SHF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in SHF during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

