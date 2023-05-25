Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684,790 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sharecare worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

SHCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.02.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

