Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $145.10

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.81), with a volume of 794339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.83).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.36) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.54).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.79.

Serco Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Serco Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($209,939.60). 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

