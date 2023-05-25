Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

