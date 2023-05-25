Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,609 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

