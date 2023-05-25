Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.36.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

