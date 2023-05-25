Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MS opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.