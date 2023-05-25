Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 2.2 %

ASML Company Profile

ASML stock opened at $666.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $699.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.46 and a 200-day moving average of $625.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

