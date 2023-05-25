Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

