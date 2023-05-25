Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.00 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

