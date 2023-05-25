Senvest Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,419,831 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CGNT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

