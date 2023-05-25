Senvest Management LLC Has $23.93 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124,781 shares during the period. Cerus accounts for approximately 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Cerus worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 403,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,501,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $48,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

