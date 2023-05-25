Senvest Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,124 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 173,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,550. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.18% and a negative net margin of 258.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

