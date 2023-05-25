Senvest Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,624,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,639 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 2.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $82,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 601,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,782. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $979,572 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

