Senvest Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,124,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,495,000. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 938,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

