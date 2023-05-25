Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 43,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 82,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments.

