Seldon Capital LP Buys Shares of 34,689 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000. Credicorp accounts for about 4.1% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42,549 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp Increases Dividend

BAP traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.33. 229,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.44. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $158.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

