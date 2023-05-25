Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.40

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.40 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 81,978 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.04.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

