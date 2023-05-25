Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.