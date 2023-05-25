Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.20

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and traded as high as C$17.20. Savaria shares last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 33,354 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Savaria Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.38 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.7716106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

