Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Up 4.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.00 and last traded at $270.00. Approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.19 and its 200-day moving average is $322.42.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.