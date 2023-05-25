Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.79

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and traded as high as $26.82. Saputo shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Saputo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

