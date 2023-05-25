Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SAL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79.
Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
