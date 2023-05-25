Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 148,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

