Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.38

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 424785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Ryanair by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 7.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

