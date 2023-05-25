Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.38

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 424785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.
Ryanair Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Read More
