Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 715,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 779,095 shares.The stock last traded at $21.43 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $688.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,474,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.