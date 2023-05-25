RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

RTL Group Trading Down 9.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

RTL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. RTL Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

RTL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.