RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Separately, Societe Generale cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. RTL Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.

