RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Societe Generale cut RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
RTL Group Trading Down 9.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.
RTL Group Cuts Dividend
RTL Group Company Profile
RTL Group SA is an entertainment company, which engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following business segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment refers to all of the German television broadcasting activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RTL Group (RGLXY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.