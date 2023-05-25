Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 12,669 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

About Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.