RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading 12% Higher

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 65,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 47,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
RIV Capital Company Profile
RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.
