RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Purchases £39,442.02 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Jutta Rosenborg purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,942 ($24.15) per share, for a total transaction of £39,442.02 ($49,057.24).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,862 ($23.16) on Thursday. RIT Capital Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,789.91 ($22.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -499.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,018.77%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.